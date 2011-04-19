‘Kish filmfest is symbol of consensus among regional filmmakers’

Speaking at a press conference held here on Tuesday, Khazaii elaborated on different programs arranged for the event which will take place on the Persian Gulf Island from April 24 to 28.

Over 2000 titles found ways into the Iranian competition section, out of which 266 will go on screen in the different sections of feature, video, short, and documentary, Khazaii said.



Over 700 films were submitted to the festival by filmmakers from India, Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic, Armenian Republic, Russia, Great Britain, Canada, South Korea, Japan, France and several other countries, out of which 29 foreign films have been selected for the intentional section.

Veteran actor Ali Nasirian, and directors Masud Jafari-Jozani and Farajollah Salahshur are due to be honored during the festival.

Several foreign scholars and cineastes have also been invited to the festival.

The festival will be playing host to German film historian and theorist Hans-Joachim Schlegel.

Schlegel has been slated to deliver a speech on a subject entitled “Beyond Hollywood and Globalization” during the event. He is a film historian and theorist who is an expert in Russian, Eastern and Central European cinema. He has authored many publications in the field of cinema.

British producer Donald Ranvaud has been invited to give a lecture on film distribution and digital cinema during the event, as well.

In addition, Ankara International Film Festival Can director Ozgun and International Film Festival of Kerala artistic director Bina Paul Venugopal are scheduled to attend the festival.

Organizers of the festival have established the Grand Prophet (S) Award, which will be presented to a film promoting Muslim unity.

RM/YAW

END

MNA