'Hegemons seeking to incite Iran-Arab conflict to save Israel'

“The main goal of the leaders of the U.S. in Bahrain and Libya is saving the Zionist regime, even if thousands of people are killed,” Ahmadinejad told a gathering of people in Kermanshah on Thursday.

“They are trying to incite Iran-Arab conflict and Shia-Sunni war in the region only to save the Zionist regime,” he said.

Ahmadinejad also warned about the hegemonistic powers’ plot aimed at settling the Palestine issue in favor of the Zionists.

Ahmadinejad again said the West is trying to break up Jordan in order to establish the Palestinian state.

“Because the defeated Zionist regime does not accept to retreat from the occupied territories and the Palestinians need territory to establish their government, hegemons plan to separate some parts of Jordan and give them to Palestinians so that they can establish their own government there,” he said.

Ahmadinejad said it is “a great treachery and conspiracy” and called on the regional nations and governments to be careful not to be deceived by the arrogant powers’ complicated plot.

“The regional countries should know if anyone helps the enemies to implement their plot in the region, the nations will regard him as an accomplice of the enemies and the person who has betrayed the region,” he explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president pointed to Barack Obama’s message for Noruz (the Persian New Year), saying the message was an insult to the Iranian nation.

“Noruz is full of kindness, honesty, devotion and hope and is an invitation to peace, brotherhood, justice, monotheism, and tranquility. What is your (Obama’s) perception of these humane and divine characteristics?

“Undoubtedly, your message is an insult to the Iranian nation and you have again threatened the Iranian nation in this message and shown your ugly face which is hidden behind a mask of deception.”

He went on to say that the Iranian nation does not place the lowest value on the remarks and stances of the “puppets” of the Zionists.

“If anyone moves in the opposite path of friendship with the Iranian and regional nations, undoubtedly he will not be faced with a better fate than that of (the former Iraqi dictator) Saddam Hussein,” he said.

“You (the U.S. and other Western countries) are again mistaken because you have underestimated the intelligence of the regional nations. You should know that the Zionist regime has reached the end of the line and no one can save this regime,” he added.

AM/PA

END

MNA