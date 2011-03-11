Tehran throws its weight behind Afghan peace council

“(We) welcome measures taken by Borhanoddin Rabbani, the chairman of the Afghanistan Peace Supreme Council, and (we) hope promoting peace in the country will resolve problems facing the country,” Najjar said in a press conference in Iran’s embassy in Kabul on Thursday.

Commenting on his two-day trip to Afghanistan, he said he and the Afghan officials held talks on various subjects including security issues, ways to expand security cooperation, campaign against organized crimes and terrorism, and efforts to tighten control over joint borders.



Iran and Afghanistan also exchanged views on drug-related issues including ways to expand joint operation in fight against drug smugglers, he said.

He added the Iranian side vowed to share its experience with Afghanistan in preventing drug addictions and curing drug addicts as well.

Najjar went on to say Tehran and Kabul signed agreements in politics, security and economy.

On Afghan immigrants in Iran, he said Tehran agreed to extend the residence permit time of Afghan immigrants from 6 months to one year.

