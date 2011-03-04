  1. Sports
4 March 2011 - 18:39

Esteghlal ace sacked till further notice

Esteghlal ace sacked till further notice

TEHRAN, March 4 (MNA) – Esteghlal football club expelled midfielder Mojtaba Jabbari from the team after he publicly criticized the management of the team.

Jabbari, who was back on the team following a series of injuries, criticized Esteghlal coach Parviz Mazloomi and some teammates on Thursday.

Esteghlal barred Jabbari from training until further notice.

 
“Jabbari must respect the club and his teammates. He criticized the team because was not in the starting lineup against Al Sadd,” Esteghlal sporting director Mansour Pourheydari said.
 
Esteghlal was held to a 1-1 draw against Al Sadd of Qatar in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.
 
MH/MRK
END
MNA
News Code 44957

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News