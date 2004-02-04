Festivals Are Like Dinner Party: Producer

“Negin and I.com” directed by Hossein Qana’at is one of the movies participating in the guest films section of the 22nd Fajr International Film Festival running from February 1 until February 11 in Tehran .

“Festivals are like a dinner party; the host decides on the kinds of foods served at the party. The selection board is appointed based on the policies of the festival, and the films are selected subjectively for the competition section of the festival by the board members,” he said.

“Some films participating in the non-competition section of the festival are professionally more valuable than those participating in the competition section.”

Speaking at the Monday night question and answer session director Hossein Qana’at said, “To be honest, I should say that participation in the festival is of little significance to me,” adding his best award is the welcome the director receives from his audience.

The Monday night session was held in the presence of the crew. Also present in the session were the producer, director, film manager Turaj Aslani, editor Behzad Mosleh, and the cast.