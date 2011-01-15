Culture minister calls on media to counter Iranophobia

Speaking during a seminar discussing the role of media in the interaction with Iranian expatriates in Tehran on Saturday, Mohammad Hosseini implored the media to combat the adversaries’ plans through their “truthful analysis of domestic issues”.

“The Islamic Republic is the subject of discussion by Iranian expatriates. Therefore, each Iranian who lives somewhere else in the world should have a strong sense of belonging to Iran and protect Iran’s interests,” he noted.

He said that the “enemies” of Iran are trying to portray a false image of Iranian throughout the world.

“If domestic issues and realities are analyzed honestly, it will provide the motivation for Iranian expatriates to be promoters of Iranian interests abroad,” Hosseini stated.

“The government’s view of Iranian expatriates is not solely economic, but their scientific capabilities and cultural awareness should also be taken into consideration,” he noted.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs Mohammad-Jafar Mohammadzadeh and several other officials and scholars.

Mohammadzadeh emphasized that Iran needs to launch an international and regional media campaign in order to safeguard the realm of Iranian religion, culture and identity.

“Today, our Iran that has stood robustly against the most powerful windstorms of history, is currently experiencing one of her most noble periods; she needs the understanding, compassion and empathy of her own children,” he said.

Over the past two years, Iran has been holding several seminars and conferences to build trust among Iranians who have left Iran over the past three decades to live in foreign countries.

By holding these meetings, Iran has tried to convince wealthy Iranian expatriates to invest in businesses in their homeland in order to reduce the pressure of the economic sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

MMS/YAW

END

MNA