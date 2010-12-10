Paykan to take part in Club World Volleyball Championship

Paykan has been grouped in Pool A along with PGE SKRA Belchatow from Poland, Egyptian Al-Ahli and Al-Arabi from Qatar.

Defending champion Trentino from Italy, Russian Dynamo Moscow, Paul Mitchell from the U.S. and Argentina’s Drean Bolivar have been drawn in Pool B.



The champion of the competition will be handed $250,000 in cash while the runners-up will win $200,000. The third and fourth teams will be awarded $150,000 and $90,000 respectively.



Paykan finished in fourth place in the last edition.



