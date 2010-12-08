6 countries in Mashhad Housing Expo

ISNA quoted Seyyed Mohammad Seyyedi as saying that companies taking part in the show have demonstrated their achievements in the field of housing, construction, mass production, construction material and peripheral equipment.

Seven Iranian provinces including Tehran, Isfahan, Fars, East Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Razavi Khorasan and Kish, and 17 firms representing foreign companies from Italy, China, Germany, Japan, the UAE and Cyprus are participating in the fair, he said.

He noted in the past years housing development in Iran has been on a sharp rise due to the need of the young population for somewhere to live.

