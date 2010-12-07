French theaters to screen animation promoting Persian proverbs

Four parts of the Iranian animation series will go on screen in the form of a feature film at France’s hall in upcoming days, Nazari told the Persian service of MNA.

“Unfortunately Iranian officials do not value the art of animation. The series is currently aired from IRIB Channel Two on Fridays, but there is no fixed time for its broadcast,” he lamented.

Produced by the Art Bureau, the animation was intended to be aired for adults from IRIB but the officials disagreed. After that, it was scheduled to go on air on children programs but unfortunately, this did not come to pass either, he added.

“I have conducted research for the series for more than eight months and reviewed many books on Persian proverbs, anecdotes and stories. Due to the numerous locations in the film, I have selected an imaginary city named Shekarestan as the location,” he said.

“Animation supports itself in Iran. Unlike other countries, Iranian officials believe that people do not enjoy animation and would not support and provide facilities for this kind of art”, he said.

“We have seen many unkind reactions to this field. We do not want modern equipment but only some sympathy and support for screening our works,” he added.

Babak Nazari who received several awards from Iranian festivals for this series, has produced 90 parts of this 15-minute series. His acclaimed animation “There Was a Moon and a Fox” won several awards in international galas.

