Bagheri, who has recently retired from Persepolis, accepted Afshin Ghotbi’s offer to accompany Iran in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.

“Karim has a good personality and the players like him. He can help the team get better results in the Asian Games,” Ghotbi said.



“Karim will take part in our training and will advise the coaches. He is an experienced player,” Iran coach added.



Iran has been drawn along with Iraq, North Korea and the UAE in the Asian Cup.



