Tehran will not talk over its legitimate rights with 5+1: MP

TEHRAN, Nov. 5 (MNA) – Iran will not negotiate over its legitimate nuclear rights with the 5+1 group, MP Kazem Jalali said on Sunday.

Talks between Iran and the major powers will resume tomorrow in Geneva after a 15-month hiatus. Catherine Ashton, the European Union foreign policy chief, will represent the 5+1 group. Iran is also represented by Supreme National Security Council Secretary Saeed Jalili.

These negotiations can be successful as long as they will be held based on a mutual understanding, Jalali said. However, he added, “If the other side wants to negotiate over Iran’s rights or seeks to impose limitations on Iran’s rights, the talks will not be successful.”

