Seven Views expo offers reasonable prices

The Aria, Elaheh, Dey, Golestan, Haft Samar, Vali, and Mah-e Mehr galleries are showcasing a collection of paintings, sculptures, calligraphy works, calligraphy-paintings, and other artworks by 224 artists.

The fourth edition of expo opened with 15 works sold on its first day, the most expensive one belonging to Mohammad Ehsaii worth about $35,000.

The second work belonged to Farah Osuli worth $5,000. Shahrzad Ghaffari with her artwork worth $3,000, and Fat’hollah Marzban at $2,000 came next.

Other works sold on the first day were created by Sanaz Dezfulian, Kiana Ghiasi, Mahta Mashayekhi, Mona Paad, Hedyeh Khajehzadeh and several others.

Aidin Aghdashlu, Nasrollah Afjehii, Sedaqat Jabbari, Gholamhossein Nami, Farideh Lashaii and Ali-Akbar Sadeqi are among the veterans whose works are also on show.

Artwork by Sohrab Sepehri with a hefty price tag of $70,000 is the most expensive item at the expo.

“This year’s edition is offering higher value and better quality works compared with previous years,” expo secretary Lili Golestan said in a press release on the opening day.

“The artworks are also offered at reasonable prices. We even asked the artists to put works on sale at lower prices. The low price of Sohrab Sepehri’s painting is a good example,” she said.

The two halls dedicated to novices have sold more works, confirming the positive achievement of the expo, she added.

The expo will run until December 10 at the forum located on Musavi St., north of Taleqani Ave.

