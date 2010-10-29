Cleric cites requisites for successful execution of subsidy plan

The subsidy reform plan is a great move and would serve national interests if it is implemented effectively, Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani told worshipers in Tehran on Friday.

Commenting on the Supreme Leader’s 10-day long visit to Qom, Emami Kashani said the trip upset opponents of the Islamic system and gladdened its lovers.

He also thanked people and clerics in Qom for the warm welcome they gave to the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei made a 10-day visit to the holy city of Qom starting on October. He was heartily welcomed upon his arrival. The Leader returned to Tehran on Friday, October 29.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Emami Kashani emphasized the importance of unity among the nation, saying unity “disappoints the enemy” and benefits the Islamic Revolution.

