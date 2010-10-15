Iran heads to Futsal Grand Prix

Iran has been drawn in Group D along with Russia, Portugal and Guatemala. The second most successful team in the tournament will play Russia in its opener on October 17.

Brazil is the tournament’s most successful team with five championships, and Iran is number two by winning second place twice.





Brazil’s Futsal Grand Prix is an international futsal competition similar to the FIFA Futsal World Championship, but the difference is that the countries contending in the competition are invited nations.



It was first held in 2005.



Groups:

Group A : Brazil, Czech Republic , Libya , Costa Rica

Group B : Spain, Qatar, Romania, Argentina

Group C: Italy, Zambia, Paraguay, Netherlands

Group D: Russia, Iran, Guatemala, Portugal



