Russian general says Moscow not to deliver S-300 missiles to Iran

"The decision has been made not to deliver S-300s to Iran," General Nikolai Makarov told journalists at an aircraft equipment production plant in the Moscow Region's town of Ramenskoye.

"They are of course covered by the sanctions," he said, according to RIA Novosti. "The leadership decided to suspend the delivery process. We are carrying this decision out."

Answering the question whether a relevant contract with Iran will be cancelled, Makarov said "we will see - it will depend on Iran's behavior."

Analysts say Russia has backed down from selling missiles under pressure from the U.S. and Israel.

