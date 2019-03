Shana news agency reported that $4.3 billion of the products were exported to other countries.

The total weight of the goods sold was over 9.3 million tons.

Shana reported that 45.5 percent of the exported goods were sent to the Far East, 22 percent to the Middle East, 12 percent to India, 12 percent to Europe, 7.5 percent to Southeast Asia and 1 percent to other countries in Africa and Central Asia.

