The painting “Two Figures Lying on Bed With Attendant” will be showcased with other works by Bacon at the Tate Gallery in London .

The painting has not been displayed in Iran during the past 4 years because the painting’s subject matter has not fit any of the exhibition themes being held in the museum during this period.

Pointing to more collaboration between the museum and the gallery, Sami Azar stated that an exhibition of British contemporary sculptor with a total of 50 works by British sculptors would be put on display in Tehran with the cooperation of the Tate Gallery and the British Council. This exhibition will open on February 24.

