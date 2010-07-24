Saei ranks 2nd in Taekwondo history

Saei claimed gold medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympics Games. He had seized a bronze medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics Games as well.

The Iranian 72kg class also won two World Championships gold medals in 1999 Edmonton and 2005 Madrid. Saei scored 929 points in the assessment of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF).





American Steven Lopez, who scored 1078 points, was selected as the best taekwondo player in history, winning two Olympics gold medals and one Bronze. Lopez got better results in the World Championships compared to Saei by winning five golds.



Turkish taekwondo athlete Bahri Tanrikulu finished in third place with 851 points. He won the silver medal in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. Tanrikulu also claimed three World Championships gold medals.



MH/MRK

END

MNA