Children’s Literature Short of Comic Stories: Writer

She emphasized the fact that children love comic stories.

“Children like the kind of comic stories which will be quite attractive and easy to understand.”

“Writers of adult literature find it much easier to communicate with their adult readers since they have many things in common and are on the same level with regards to feelings and thoughts, while this is not the case for the writer of children’s literature.”

”One who writes for children should spend time, and place himself in the position of children to feel children’s feelings, their needs, desires and interests, writing comic books is even harder.”

She mused our comic story writers do not have good samples available and translated works are not useful, since comedy is a matter of culture among each nation.

