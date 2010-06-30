Poster exhibit to spotlight children with cancer

Tehran’s Mahak Charity Society, an institute that supports Iranian children suffering from cancer was the organizer of the international exhibit held in January 2010.

The Iranian Graphic Designers Society (IGDS) decided to cooperate with Mahak as a part of its own ‘corporate social responsibility’.

The first exhibition of posters hosted a collection of 100 works in three different sections selected by a panel of jury members including Farshid Mesqali, Kamran Katuzian, Farzad Adibi, Saed Meshki, and Tahamtan Aminian.

Secretary of the exhibit Amrollah Farhadi said that organizers of the exhibit, whose central theme is childhood cancer and corporate social responsibility, aimed to draw society’s attention toward these types of children.

“Posters try to remind the organizers of the pain children with cancer are suffering. Posters and graphic designs not only can cover art and cultural issues, but also help to reflect social dilemmas,” he added.

The exhibition will run through July 9 at the Momayyez Gallery of the forum located on Musavi St., Taleqani Ave.

