Iran- Egypt Reunion Boosts Common Stance Against Zionist Regime: Analyst

“By making use of suitable opportunities at hand for restoration of relations between the Islamic Republic and Egypt , we should not let the two nations undergo further losses,” said Zangeneh, the political analyst, and the former Iranian representative in the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

Zangeneh stressed that the establishment of relations between the two countries will usher in a new era. He also added that given the present situation, the moral and historic influence of the two great countries, the establishment of ties between them will boost the moral of the Palestinian nation.

Referring to the Camp David peace treaty, the political expert further noted that the agreement never resulted in the normalization of relations between Egypt and Israel nor where any non-governmental organizations or civic institutions in the two countries ever established.

The Islamic Republic of Iran severed its ties with Egypt after former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat signed the U.S. brokered Camp David Peace Accord with the Zionist regime in 1979, and harbored Iran's deposed Shah.

