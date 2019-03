Some sequences of the movie were filmed at the Bam Citadel, which was destroyed by an earthquake, which hit the southeastern city of Bam in Kerman Province on December 26. “The sequences are acted by local amateurs; sadly they may have died in the earthquake,” said publicist of the movie, adding, “We will at least try to make the shots ready for screening in the festival to commemorate them.”

Starring Parviz Shahinkhoo, Hossein Panahi, Golshifteh Farahani, and Mohsen Qazi-Morad, the film tells the story of a journey by an old blind mystic named Baba Aziz who is traveling by foot with his 7-year old granddaughter.