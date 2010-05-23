Iranian doc spotlights Iran-China cultural relations

Documentary filmmaker Ramin Heidari-Faruqi expressed his views on broadcasting his doc on Iran’s national TV and the problems TV docs face in the country.

He elaborated on his production and how he filmed the project in China in his short interview with the Persian service of Mehr.

“East, Wall, Sun” was shot in several cities of China centering on the character of Iranian mystic Shamseddin Bokharaii (1211 to 1279). Bokharaii known as Sheikh-e Ajal was forced to migrate to China during the Mongol invasion. China’s emperor becomes interested in the Sheikh where he becomes the governor and the story goes on through his eyes.

The project took almost 2.5b rials (about 250,000 $), said Faruqi, adding that some thought a budget three to four time more than that were spent on it.

On filming the project in China he said, “We were first supposed to cooperate with CCTV International, the English-language 24-hour news channel of China, and not to pay any money to shoot the scenes in China. But later, we were forced to negotiate with the international section which required us to make additional outlays.

“So we divided the project and began to film in different locales as tourists with the help of our team members. We filmed with our small cameras and followed our plans. In other major places we entered the location with all our equipment and had to pay for a short amount of time.

“In the Forbidden City, we took the scenes secretly while the Chinese TV representative was standing right beside me,” he remarked.

“The entire filming took 70 days, but I also made two separate personal visits to shoot scenes of the country in different seasons,” he added.

The story goes on as if the camera is looking for new findings. It is after the discovery of artwork, architecture and the traditions and rituals of the two countries Iran and china.

“River to Paradise” and “Here Is Africa” are Faruqi’s other TV documentaries that have been broadcast on TV.

RM/YAW

END

MNA