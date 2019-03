After failing in the AFC Champions League knock out stage, Esteghlal was expected to part company with Marfavi, but the 45-year-old coach penned another one year contract with the Tehran popular team.

“I always wish Esteghlal the best, and tried the hardest I could in the current season, but sometimes you don’t succeed because of unpredictable events. I will change so many things next season to make a better team,” Marfavi said.



