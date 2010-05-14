G15 summit shows Iran’s status in the world: cleric

Tehran is hosting the meeting at a time when efforts are made to isolate Iran, Sediqi told worshippers in Tehran.

The cleric expressed hope that the Group 15 summit in Tehran would help resolve problems in developing states.

The summit, which starts on Saturday and lasts until Monday, will review group’s strategies and policies on important international issues, including the global economic meltdown.

The G15, which was established in 1989 as a community of the most successful Third World countries, comprises 17 countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Iran, Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Venezuela and Zimbabwe are members of the group.

AA/PA

END

MNA