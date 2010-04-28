Tehran, Sarajevo call for stronger economic ties

At the inauguration ceremony of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Shamseddin Hosseini said that strong relations between the two states would benefit all governments and nations in the region.

The Iranian official pointed out that there is huge potential for expanding ties, adding that, the Islamic Republic is willing to create necessary grounds for Bosnian traders, entrepreneurs and investors to operate in the Middle East, Central Asia and the Caucasia region through Iran.

Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Zirojevic expressed his country’s readiness to enhance economic ties with Iran, adding that his country is eager to exploit economic capacities of the strong country in the Middle East region.

Zirojevic said that Iran’s geographical location, attractive trade regulations, and low-cost skilled labor encourage us to expedite the pace of relations with Iran.

