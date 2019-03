He was buried in his birthplace Tafresh, Markazi Province .

Abbas Manzouri was born in 1920 in Tafresh. He rewrote thirty volumes of precious books in the ‘nosakh’ style of calligraphy, including the “Divan Hafez”, and Sadi’s “Gulistan” and “Bustan”.

As a member of Iran ’s Calligraphers Association, he trained many students of calligraphy during his lifetime.

He has also written, in calligraphy, over 70 parts of the Qur’an having great knowledge of both the Qur’an, and interpretation of its holy verses.

