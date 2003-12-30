Iran and Ivory Coast to Boost Cultural Ties

Imam Koudouss pointed to programs aimed at sending Iranian reference and cultural books to the coast as well as programs offering scholarships for youth to study at Iranian universities and seminaries. He also expressed gratitude for the help of Iran in establishing mosques and cultural centers on the coast and asked for strengthening cultural ties.

Head of ICRO, Hojjatoleslam Mahmud Mohammadi Araqi, stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to boost its cultural ties with African countries, stressing that Iran will offer its help in developing Islamic and religious culture in Africa .

Expressing condolences over the recent Bam earthquake, Imam Idrissa Koudouss said that the disaster did not just sadden the Iranian nation, but the whole world of Islam.

Meanwhile in a visit with the secretary of the Libya Islamic Society, Iran voiced its readiness to enhance religious studies between the universities of the two states.