National theater day initially accepted for Iranian calendar of events

The day will be registered on the calendar after acceptance by the Supreme Cultural Revolution Council, stage artist Atabak Naderi who is following the case told the Persian service of MNA.

The artist said that he proposed October 10, the date of the first Iran theater festival in 1965, as the National Theater Day during a ceremony held on the 44th anniversary of the establishment of Sangelaj Hall in early October 2009.

However the council has not decided on the exact date yet but it will be defined by the Council for Public Culture in the near future, he said.

“We have been celebrating Iran National Cinema Day for many years but unfortunately, we do not yet have a special day to celebrate theater as the art form from which cinema originated,” Davud Rashidi mentioned in the message he read at the 44th anniversary ceremony for the establishment of Sangelaj Hall .

