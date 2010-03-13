Iran, Switzerland to continue gas talks

During the meeting the two sides will discuss putting the Save X energy saving project into operation, the Mehr News Agency reported.

Increasing the efficiency of gas facilities and power plants, energy saving at pressure boost stations, pipelines and power plants are the main objectives of the project.

The contract for Save X project was signed between the National Iranian Gas Export Company (NIGEC) and a Swiss company in March 2009.

The project aims at decreasing the gas consumption of gas facilities by 30-40 percent.

The National Iranian Gas Export Company and Switzerland’s Elektrizitaetsgesellschaft Laufenburg also signed a 25-year deal in March 2008 for the delivery of over 5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The deal was aimed at reducing Bern’s dependency on Russian gas.

The managing director of National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC), Seifollah Jashnsaz has said that Switzerland and Turkey are in talks to pave the way for the delivery of Iranian gas.

"There is a possibility for exports of one million cubic meters of natural gas per day to Switzerland," the official said.

In the first phase, Iran will export 1.5 billion cubic meters per year to Switzerland. The amount would be increased to an annual 4 billion cubic meters by 2012, Jashnsaz said.

