25th Fajr Intl. Music Festival wraps up

The closing ceremony was held at Tehran ’s Vahdat Hall where member of the festival’s policy-making council musician Shaahin Farhat read the statement released by the jury.

During the festival, eleven halls in Tehran hosted 107 performances by 13 pop bands, six classical ensembles, 12 traditional ensembles, seven choirs and 12 regional music ensembles.

The festival also ran in the Iranian cities of Shiraz and Kerman concurrently with Tehran .

The ceremony began with tributes paid to Iranian masters of music in the presence of Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Hosseini, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhu, and musicians Kamal Purtorab and Hassan Riahi.

Ashiq Yusuf Ohans was first to appear on stage with his instrument to receive his award. A music video featuring Ashiq Ohans was also screened for the audience in which he stressed how much he loves his music, “I love my instrument and I never let it be too far away from me.”

Tehran Symphony Orchestra conductor Manuchehr Sahbaii was next to be honored.

Female santur player Azar Hashemi was the third, and the fourth was veteran lute player Abdolvahhab Shahidi.

Pop singer Nima Masiha next gave a performance in memory of late singer Farhad Mehrad followed by handing the awards to the winners.

At the regional music section the “Abidar” ensemble (Sanandaj) and “Jolan” (Shirvan) shared first prize, “Sahand” (Tabriz) and “Gil-o-Amarj” (Tehran) shared second prize, and “Dorna” (Bojnurd) and “Naghme-ye Hormozgan” (Bandar Abbas) shared third prize.

At the traditional section, “Ji” (Mahabad) took first prize, “Faghan” ( Tehran ) and “Delchasb” ( Ahvaz ) shared second prize, and “Neda-ye Hatef” ( Tehran ) took third prize.

First place winner at the classic section was “Arj-o-Nova” from Tehran .

At the choir section, first prize went to the Girls’ Music School , second prize went to “Arpa” from Tehran , and the choirs of Tehran ’s Andisheh and Bahman cultural centers shared third prize.

The pop music section first place winner was “Cadance” ( Tehran ), second was “Harmony” ( Tehran ), and third was “Diruz-o-Emruz” ( Isfahan ).

At the music composition section, Amir Purkhalaji took first prize, Pejman Khalili and Rebeka Ashubian shared second prize, and Mohammad Karbaschi and Jamal Sameri shared the third place award.

RM/YAW

END