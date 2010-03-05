25th Fajr Intl. Music Festival wraps up

The closing ceremony was held at
During the festival, eleven halls in
The festival also ran in the Iranian cities of
The ceremony began with tributes paid to Iranian masters of music in the presence of Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Hosseini, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhu, and musicians Kamal Purtorab and Hassan Riahi.
Ashiq Yusuf Ohans was first to appear on stage with his instrument to receive his award. A music video featuring Ashiq Ohans was also screened for the audience in which he stressed how much he loves his music, “I love my instrument and I never let it be too far away from me.”
Tehran Symphony Orchestra conductor Manuchehr Sahbaii was next to be honored.
Female santur player Azar Hashemi was the third, and the fourth was veteran lute player Abdolvahhab Shahidi.
Pop singer Nima Masiha next gave a performance in memory of late singer Farhad Mehrad followed by handing the awards to the winners.
At the regional music section the “Abidar” ensemble (Sanandaj) and “Jolan” (Shirvan) shared first prize, “Sahand” (Tabriz) and “Gil-o-Amarj” (Tehran) shared second prize, and “Dorna” (Bojnurd) and “Naghme-ye Hormozgan” (Bandar Abbas) shared third prize.
At the traditional section, “Ji” (Mahabad) took first prize, “Faghan” (
First place winner at the classic section was “Arj-o-Nova” from
At the choir section, first prize went to the Girls’
The pop music section first place winner was “Cadance” (
At the music composition section, Amir Purkhalaji took first prize, Pejman Khalili and Rebeka Ashubian shared second prize, and Mohammad Karbaschi and Jamal Sameri shared the third place award.
