Iran poses no threat to Persian Gulf states: Kuwait envoy

“Countries in the region may have differing views in this regard, but all of them have understood that Iran does not present a threat to any country in the region,” he said on Tuesday at a meeting with provincial officials in Bushehr Province , southern Iran .

The remarks by Kuwait ’s top diplomat in Iran came as the United States is deploying anti-missile systems in the Arab countries of the southern Persian Gulf under the pretext that it wants to protect them from an alleged Iranian missile threat.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also visiting Qatar and Saudi Arabia to frighten the Persian Gulf Arab countries of Iran ’s peaceful nuclear program.

Iran-Kuwait ties

On the Iran-Kuwait ties, the ambassador said currently the two countries’ relations have decreased, but Kuwait is ready to expand ties with Iran especially in commercial and economic areas.

He went on to say that the two countries should first strengthen their political relations to pave the way for boosting economic ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Kuwaiti diplomat congratulated the 31st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, adding what really goes on in Iran differs from what is depicted outside of Iran .

