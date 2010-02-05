FIBA World Championship is a good opportunity for Iran

The twice champion of Asia has been drawn in Group B with the U.S., Brazil, Slovenia, Croatia and Tunisia.

“We are a good team,” Matic said to FIBA.com.

“We will compete with everyone, just like we have in the past,” he stated.

“Most important,” Matic says, “is that Iran continues to play in the big tournaments.”

"We’re very happy to be in the FIBA World Championship, that we’re in this family that is at the top of the world,” Matic said.

“For us, every player is important. I don’t like to split up players as ‘more important’ or ‘less important’,” Matic said.

“We have one good team with good experience, an experience that for a long, long time has been in the direction of Serbian basketball. I’m the fifth Serbian coach of the Iranian team. This is the direction we are continuing in,” he added.

“When we’re all together, this is good. When there is a split among the players that is not a good.” Matic concluded.