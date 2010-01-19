Ahvaz museum to hang works of French photographer

The showcase is a part of the Fajr International Visual Arts Festival which will be held for ten days beginning February 1 in Tehran and three other cities including Ahvaz .

The renowned photographer Setboun worked for the Sipa Agency during the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88) in Iran .

The exhibit contains 20 photos from the 42-photo collection which was purchased by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) over the past two decades.

The photos going on display at the showcase are black and white shots of the people who participated in the events of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in Tehran .

A wide array of artwork in sculpture, painting, pottery, cartoons, calligraphy and photography will be put on display in exhibitions at the Iranian Artists Forum, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Saba Art and Cultural Institute, and Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran as well as in other Iranian cities of Gorgan, Yazd and Semnan.

In addition, workshops will also be held in 30 provincial capitals on the sidelines of the festival.

Top winners from the previous festival were presented with the opportunity to visit the 53rd International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennial that ran from June 7 to November 22.

SB/YAW

END