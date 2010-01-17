  1. Economy
10 countries at COMEX 2010 expo

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The 12th international exhibition on computer and e-commerce (COMEX 2010) will open tomorrow with participants from 10 foreign countries.

Some 170 domestic companies and foreign firms from the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Germany, Japan, France, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, and China will be showcasing their latest products and achievements.

 

The third international exhibition on telecommunication industries will also be   opened simultaneously, according to the Mehr news agency.

 

