10 countries at COMEX 2010 expo

Some 170 domestic companies and foreign firms from the
The third international exhibition on telecommunication industries will also be opened simultaneously, according to the Mehr news agency.
MG/HB
MNA
END
TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The 12th international exhibition on computer and e-commerce (COMEX 2010) will open tomorrow with participants from 10 foreign countries.
Some 170 domestic companies and foreign firms from the
The third international exhibition on telecommunication industries will also be opened simultaneously, according to the Mehr news agency.
MG/HB
MNA
END
Your Comment