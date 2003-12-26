Aliyev Condoles Khatami on Bam Earthquake

Dear Mr. Khatemi,I was deeply grieved upon hearing the news on heavy human loss and destructions as a result of the earthquake in the city of Bam, Kirman province.To this end, on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my heartfelt condolence to You, families and natives of the dead, the entire people of Iran.Let Allah rest their souls in peace.Ilham Aliyev,President of Azerbaijan RepublicCity of Baku, 26 December 2003