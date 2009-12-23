Rioters will be dealt with seriously: police chief

“There are only a few people who commit illegal actions… we advise them again to stop their actions. Otherwise, they will be dealt with according to the law and seriously,” he told reporters in Khorramabad on Wednesday.

He said there are certain individuals who have slandered the Islamic system, and the people should have been convinced that these individuals should be dealt with.

It has become clear that certain people who say they follow the cause of the late Imam Khomeini and abide by the law and accept the concept of velayat-e faqih (rule by the supreme jurisprudent) are in fact acting against the law and the cause of the Imam, he added.

There is no need to give these people more time because if they could have been convinced to stop their actions, they definitely would have been convinced by now, he stated.

SL/HG

MNA