3rd well drilled in Kish gas field

The drilling operation was conducted in eight months, the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network reported.
The field has the capacity of producing four billion cubic feet of gas per day.
MF/SJ
END
MNA
TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iran has drilled the third exploration well in the Kish gas field, at a depth of some 4,050 meters into the Persian Gulf waters.
The drilling operation was conducted in eight months, the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network reported.
The field has the capacity of producing four billion cubic feet of gas per day.
MF/SJ
END
MNA
Your Comment