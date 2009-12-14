  1. Economy
3rd well drilled in Kish gas field

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iran has drilled the third exploration well in the Kish gas field, at a depth of some 4,050 meters into the Persian Gulf waters.

The drilling operation was conducted in eight months, the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network reported.

 

Kish gas field is located near the Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. It was discovered in 2006, holding approximately 59 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of in-situ gas reserve, of which 45 tcf is recoverable. The field also holds 946 million barrels of condensate, of which 331 million barrels are recoverable.

 

The field has the capacity of producing four billion cubic feet of gas per day.

 

