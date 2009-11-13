Actor Jamshid Layeq dies at 78

Layeq who had given remarkable performances in the “Sultan and the Shepherd” TV series, was born in an older district of Tehran in 1931.

He studied courses on acting and filmmaking in the United States for a year and later continued his studies at the University of Tehran.

He acted in several plays inside the country and was also invited to other countries for performances.

His last onstage performance was in the play “Richard III” by director Davud Rashidi in 1993 here in Tehran.

He was recently seen at the ceremony celebrating the 44th anniversary of the establishment of Sangelaj Hall held on October 10 where he expressed his delight over having performed onstage all these years.

His name and memory endures in “Cloudburst”, “The Crow”, “Toranj”, “Killing the Rabid Dog”, “Wishing to Marry” as well as the TV series “Sarbedaran”, “Sultan and the Shepherd”, and “Hezar Dastan”.

