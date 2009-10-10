Herta Müller is a German Akhmatova: translator

Gholamhossein Mirza-Saleh who has translated “The Land of Green Plums” into Persian previously is now working on another one of Müller’s books, “Everything I Possess I Carry with Me”, which was published in Germany in 2009.

“She continues her theme from the beginning to the end in her works and I am really interested in her books as a translator,” Mirza-Saleh told MNA.

Born in 1953, Herta Müller is a Romanian-born German novelist, poet and essayist whose works depict the human destruction caused by the Romanian dictatorship and the ruthlessness of the political exile. On 8 October 2009 it was announced she would be awarded the 2009 Nobel Prize in Literature.

He called “Everything I Possess I Carry with Me” one of Müller’s masterpieces that contains historical elements as well as poetic language.

The novel tells the story of a 17-year-old from Siebenbürgen ( Transylvania ), Leo Auberg, who is deported to a Soviet concentration camp. It was inspired by the experiences of poet Oskar Pastior and other survivors, including the mother of the author.

He went on to say that he has translated the book according to the German, French and English versions and he is now revising the text.

Her “The Land of Green Plums”, which is an autobiographical novel, was released in Iran eight years ago and several review sessions were held following its publication, he said.

Müller was praised by the Nobel judges for depicting the “landscape of the dispossessed with the concentration of poetry and the frankness of prose”.

