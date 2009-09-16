Iran to participate in Asian Karate Championship

Iran karate team is going to hold a one week training camp in Macau ahead of the Asian championship to get adjusted to the weather condition.
The 9th AKF Senior Karate Championship 2009 will be held in Nanhai, Foshan city of Guangdong Province from September 25 to 27.
TEHRAN, Sept. 16 (MNA) -- Iran is scheduled to travel to Macau on Thursday to hold a training camp in preparation for the 9th AKF Senior Karate Championship 2009.
