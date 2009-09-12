Two Iranian movies among London festival lineup

Asghar Farhadi’s award winning “About Elly” and Bahman Qobadi’s “No One Knows about Persian Cats” will go on screen in the “Film on the Square” section of the program.

A supremely sophisticated drama with impeccably handled shifts in tone, the film establishes writer-director Farhadi (Beautiful City, Fireworks Wednesday) as one of Iranian cinema’s prominent and distinctive voices, says critic Michael Hayden at the official site of the festival. The film will go on screen from October 20 to 22.

“About Elly” brought the award for the best director to Farhadi at the 59th Berlin film festival. It also shared the NETPAC Jury Award with Thailand’s “Agrarian Utopia” at the 18th Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF) in Australia, and also won top prize at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“No One Knows about Persian Cats” will be screened on October 24, 25, and 26. “Persian Cats” which explores the underground music scene in Tehran shared the Special Prize in the Un Certain Regard category with “Father of My Children” from France at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

Some of the biggest names in world cinema are in a lineup of this year’s event that includes Austrian director Michael Haneke’s “The White Ribbon” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes; Jane Campion’s John Keats biopic “Bright Star”; Steven Soderbergh’s whistle-blower saga “The Informant”; and Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock”.

Among the stars coming over to attend screenings are George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Julianne Moore and Emma Thompson.

For the first time, the festival will give out a best-picture award. Amanda Nevill, festival organizer, said her goal was “to take the (London) film festival into the top tier.”

RM/YAW

