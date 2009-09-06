MP urges president not to name woman for education minister

“As a number of ulema oppose nomination of women for post of minister, I believe that the administration should not insist on the issue,” Rahbar told reporters on Sunday in response to a question if Ahmadinejad will nominate another woman for the post of education minister.

On Thursday, the Majlis approved the qualifications of 18 ministerial nominees and rejected three candidates for the post of education, welfare, and energy ministers.

The nominee for the post of health minister Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi received 175 votes, becoming the first Iranian woman minister since the history of the Islamic Revolution.

However, the two other women nominees were rejected by the lawmakers. Mrs. Keshavarz who was the president’s pick for the Education Ministry was overwhelmingly rejected by the lawmakers, receiving only 49 yes votes.

Rahbar said that Majlis confirmed the nominee for health minister because it wanted to meet president’s goal to have a woman minister in his cabinet. However, the two other nominees were not confirmed as they were not qualified enough.

If the president insists on nomination of another woman for the post of minister, the society, clergies and seminaries will face “theoretical and mental tension”, he warned.

