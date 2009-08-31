30% increase in Tehran’s traffic in fall

Seyyed Hadi Hashemi said the main reason behind the increase in traffic is that schools, bazaars and governmental offices will all open simultaneously around the same time.

The police chief called for revising the working hours of schools or governmental bodies in order to reduce the traffic volume in the metropolis.

When schools start, law enforcement officers are diligent to increase patrols near schools to help ensure safety. They will strictly enforce traffic laws in school zones.

Every year road traffic accidents claim thousands of Iranian lives. And traffic fatality rate in Iran is ten-fold the world average. Official figures show that car crashes are responsible for over 50 percent of the overall fatalities in the country. And children comprise 22% of the country’s road accident death tolls.

Traffic accidents killed a total of 18,978 people across the country in 1387 (March 2008-March 2009), and injured 215,099, director of Iran 's Forensic Medicine Organization Mohammad-Hassan Abedi told the Mehr News Agency recently.

So to avoid traffic accidents, let’s respect the law and drive at a safer speed for the sake of God.

