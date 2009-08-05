Imam Mahdi (AS), the herald of divine justice

The majority of the world’s religions, irrespective of their being divine or earthly, believe in the advent of a savior. The spiritual leaders of different religions have discussed and debated this subject. Savior is described as deliverer of mankind, who will appear at the ultimate stage with justice and equity after it has been filed with tyranny and oppression, eradicate deviation, ignorance and atheism and disseminate moral and spiritual guidance and monotheism.

Such idea can be find in various religions and in their books one can even find the various attributes and characteristics of their savior .it also becomes clear that the belief in the savior is based on instinct, since everybody hopes that world will culminate in good rather than evil.

The occasion offers a good opportunity to have a glance at him through the verses of the Holy Quran and tradition received from the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S) and his infallible household.

A) Importance of the subject.

1. The Holy Prophet (S) said: “Whoever dies without recognizing the Imam of His Time dies the death of ignorance.” It clearly indicates that cognition of the infallible Imam (AS) is compulsory for each and every one.

2. The Holy Prophet (S) is reported to have said: “There will be twelve caliphs’ successors after me. Verily the proofs of Allah on the creatures are twelve of them, the first will be my brother and the last of them will be my son.” They asked, “Which of your brothers and which son?” He replied: “My brother Ali, son of Abi Talib. My son Mahdi, the one who will fill the world with justice and equity when it is fraught with injustice and oppression.” (Faraaedus–Simtain, Vol. 2, Page 226)

3. The Holy Prophet (S) said: “Even if a single day remains from the eve of dooms Day Allah the Almighty will prolong that day till be raises a man from my progeny.”

B) Who is Mahdi (AS)?

After clarifying that cognition of imam is must and there will be twelve successors after the Holy Prophet (S), now it is better to know him as it is found in the Islamic traditions. According to many authentic documents available in Islamic sources, the following identification has been found for Imam Mahdi (AS):

Name: Muhammad

Agnomen: Abul Qasem

Title: Mahdi

Birthday: Friday, Shaban 15, 255 AH

Father’s name: Imam Hassan Al-Askari (AS)

Mother’s name: Nargis Khatun

Commencement of minor occultation and imamate: 260 AH

Commencement of major occultation and imamate: 239 AH

Similarity with Prophet Noah (AS): longevity

Similarity with Prophet Moses (AS): concealed birth

Similarity with Prophet Job (AS): patience

Similarity with Prophet Jesus Christ (AS): brilliance

Place of reappearance: Kaba

Time of reappearance: no one knows except Allah.

C) Bright future of peace and happiness

The holy prophet said: “Glad tidings are to you about Mahdi (AS).” Thereafter he said: “The inhabitance of the heavens and the inhabitance of the earth are happy with him. He shall distribute the wealth equally, free Muhammad nation from need or want and comfort them with his righteousness.”

Islamic scholars, based on the infallible saying of the opinion that the sign of Imam Mahdi (AS) is that he shall be harsh with rulers, generous with people in distributing wealth, and gentle with the helpless in easing their pain. The master of the faithful Ali (AS) says about Mahdi’s characteristics: “At the time when they (people) shall suit the guidance to follow the desires, Imam Mahdi (AS) shall alter the desires to follow the guidance. At the time when they interpret the Quran to follow their own prudence Mahdi (AS) shall realize (their) prudence to follow the Quran. Imam Mahdi (AS) shall demonstrate to you justics. Imam Mahdi (AS) shall enliven the commandments of the Quran and the tradition which were until the dead and lifeless. Imam Mahdi (AS) shall fill the earth with equity and justice after it has been filled with cruelty and oppression.”

The Holy Prophet (S) said: “There shall emerge a person from my progeny who will speak only my tradition. Allah will send for him from heavens and the earth shall throw out its bounties for him. He shall fill the earth with equity and justice just as it had been filled with cruelty and oppression.”

Furthermore, the Holy Prophet (S) while mentioning the injustice and seditiousness of despotic rulers, said: “If there remains not more than one day for the earth, Allah will prolong the day until a person from my progeny comes and rule. The great events shall take place through his hands and Islam shall manifest itself…”

Hence, not only Shia people but all people throughout the world expect him to establish peace and mercy for human kind.