Mashhad’s Nader Shah statue to be restored

Mohsen Lashgari said that the department has allocated a special budget for the restoration including pathology of the masterpiece and removing the segments.
The project will soon be started by the master’s son Fereidun Sediqi. It is estimated that the work will take six months to complete, Lashgari said, adding that the research center of the department and its experts will be supervising the project.
The 14-ton sculpture features Nader Shah Afshar and three soldiers clad in different Persian costumes accompanying the king, as symbol of solidarity among the Iranian nation.
Nader Shah Afshar the Great ruled as Shah of Iran from 1736 to 1747 and was the founder of the Afsharid dynasty. Because of his military genius, some historians have described him as the Napoleon of Persia.
Sediqi made the sculpture in
Abolhassan Sediqi (1894-1995) was born in
The Ferdowsi sculpture in
RM/YAW
END
MNA
Your Comment