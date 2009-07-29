Mashhad’s Nader Shah statue to be restored

Mohsen Lashgari said that the department has allocated a special budget for the restoration including pathology of the masterpiece and removing the segments.

The project will soon be started by the master’s son Fereidun Sediqi. It is estimated that the work will take six months to complete, Lashgari said, adding that the research center of the department and its experts will be supervising the project.

The 14-ton sculpture features Nader Shah Afshar and three soldiers clad in different Persian costumes accompanying the king, as symbol of solidarity among the Iranian nation.

Nader Shah Afshar the Great ruled as Shah of Iran from 1736 to 1747 and was the founder of the Afsharid dynasty. Because of his military genius, some historians have described him as the Napoleon of Persia.

Sediqi made the sculpture in Rome and it was later transferred to Iran in 1960 and installed in the mausoleum.

Abolhassan Sediqi (1894-1995) was born in Tehran . He was the student of Kamalolmolk and some critics believe he was the pioneer of Iran ’s modern art. The famous Ali-Akbar Sanati was Sediqi’s student.

The Ferdowsi sculpture in Tehran ’s Ferdowsi Square , the Khayyam statue in Laleh Park and the Kamalolmolk bust in Neyshabur are among Sediqi’s credits.

