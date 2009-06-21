Iran’s wrestling coach compared with Ferguson and Mourinho

Names like Steven Fraser, Mohammed Bana, Alexander Leipold and Youri Shakmuradov do not ring a bell to many people, but if you know just a little about wrestling, the bells start to ring. In the wrestling world these names are like coach icons such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Michael Laudrup and Jose Mourinho in soccer. And it is coaches of this caliber who are going to train the young wrestlers at the Youth Camp during the 2009 FILA Wrestling World Championship (WWC), wrote Sportcal.com.



The Youth Camp is a training camp for young wrestlers from all over the world. In the morning they can train and in the afternoon they can watch their heroes fighting for the WWC medals.

Mohammad Bana has led the Iranian wrestlers to victory at big international championships several times.

The WWC will be held at the Messecenter Herning exhibition center in Herning, Denmark. The event will take place from September 21 to September 27, 2009.