Iran’s “Hidden Treasures” on TV

The series, which is being produced by Orod Attarpour, intends to introduce archaeology and its status in Iran .

The series will cover the historical monuments of Persepolis , Bam citadel, Burnt City , and Naqsh-e Rustam, reviewing the history of first Western archaeologists coming to Iran , and the way some took the precious heritage out of the country throughout the years.

Comprised of 13 episodes, the series depicts foreign archaeologists like French Jacques de Morgan and Roman Girshman and their archaeological research works.

It also shows how the Code of Hammurabi, a collection of the laws and edicts of the Babylonian king Hammurabi, was taken to France during the research work of the French archaeologists. The code was unearthed by a team of French archaeologists at Susa , during winter of 1901 to 1902. The block, broken in three pieces, was smuggled out of the country. It is now housed in the Louvre Museum in Paris .

The series also points to Iranian archaeologists such as Ali S?mi who made great endeavors at their time to introduce the ancient monuments.

The production team is in France now and is due to return to Iran to continue work. Ali Akbar Valadbeigi, Shahram Derakhshan, Orod Zand, and Vahid Baqerzadeh also accompany Attarpour. The filming is estimated to take 6 months to complete.

