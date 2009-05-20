GC approves qualifications of four presidential candidates

The four presidential hopefuls are: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Mohsen Rezaii, Mahdi Karroubi, and Mir Hossein Mousavi.

Incumbent President Ahmadinejad, who is seeking a second term, and Mohsen Rezaii, the secretary of the Expediency Council and a former IRGC commander, represent the (principlist) conservative camp.

Mahdi Karroubi, a former Majlis speaker, and Mir Hossein Mousavi, a former prime minister, represent the reformist camp in the presidential race.

There is a belief that the election will go to a second round as each candidate will not succeed to win an outright victory in the first round.

