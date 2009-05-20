  1. Politics
20 May 2009 - 11:49

GC approves qualifications of four presidential candidates

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) - The oversight Guardian Council has approved the qualifications of four major presidential candidates to stand for the June 12 elections, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The four presidential hopefuls are: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Mohsen Rezaii, Mahdi Karroubi, and Mir Hossein Mousavi.

Incumbent President Ahmadinejad, who is seeking a second term, and Mohsen Rezaii, the secretary of the Expediency Council and a former IRGC commander, represent the (principlist) conservative camp.

Mahdi Karroubi, a former Majlis speaker, and Mir Hossein Mousavi, a former prime minister, represent the reformist camp in the presidential race.

There is a belief that the election will go to a second round as each candidate will not succeed to win an outright victory in the first round.

