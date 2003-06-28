  1. Culture
28 June 2003 - 20:14

Verses of Hafez Translated Into Azari!

TEHRAN, June 28 (Mehr News Agency) -- Fifty lyrical verses of the Iranian renowned poet, Hafez were translated into Azari by an Iranian poet from Hachesoo Village of Mahabad, West Azarbaijan.

Aref Shirzad, 44, under the pen name, Faryad, has published the lyrics named "Faryad's Divan" in the Soroush Publications.
 
"Qaravol-Khaneh," in the style of Shahriar's Heydar-Baba and "Plain of Sadness," in the praise of Prophet's Household (S) are two Faryad's other works. 
 
