Verses of Hafez Translated Into Azari!

Aref Shirzad, 44, under the pen name, Faryad, has published the lyrics named "Faryad's Divan" in the Soroush Publications.



"Qaravol-Khaneh," in the style of Shahriar's Heydar-Baba and "Plain of Sadness," in the praise of Prophet's Household (S) are two Faryad's other works.



MMS/MR