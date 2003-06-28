Verses of Hafez Translated Into Azari!

Aref Shirzad, 44, under the pen name, Faryad, has published the lyrics named "Faryad's Divan" in the Soroush Publications.
"Qaravol-Khaneh," in the style of Shahriar's Heydar-Baba and "Plain of Sadness," in the praise of Prophet's Household (S) are two Faryad's other works.
MMS/MR
TEHRAN, June 28 (Mehr News Agency) -- Fifty lyrical verses of the Iranian renowned poet, Hafez were translated into Azari by an Iranian poet from Hachesoo Village of Mahabad, West Azarbaijan.
Aref Shirzad, 44, under the pen name, Faryad, has published the lyrics named "Faryad's Divan" in the Soroush Publications.
News Code 336
Your Comment